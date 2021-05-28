COVID Containment Measures to Continue till End of June: MHA

Following a review of the country's coronavirus situation on Thursday evening, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked the States and UTs to extend the Covid containment measures outlined by the ministry of health and family welfare until June 30. The ministry said the restrictions are necessary to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

"The strict implementation of containment and other measures have led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across States & UTs, barring some areas in the Southern and North-Eastern regions," the order by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

According to MoHFW guidelines issued on April 25, states and UTs were asked to take immediate and targeted action in specific districts/cities/areas to flatten the pandemic curve where a test positivity rate of 10% or more was reported in the previous week or where more than 60% of ICU beds are occupied.

"I would like to highlight that, in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly. Any relaxation by States/UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources, "the order further said.