As COVID Cases Surge, India On UK's Travel Red Alert List

As India is reporting a huge number of covid cases, the United Kingdom government decided to ban the entry of Indian citizens unless the travelers have residency rights in the UK. The government took this decision after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped his plan to meet Narendra Modi for a summit.

The British High Commission In new Delhi shared on Twitter that “If you are a British or Irish National in India or an Indian national with residency rights in the UK, you will now be required to undergo 10 full days managed hotel quarantine on arrival in England at your expense.”

There is no flight ban in place between the UK and India, But, if you have a planned flight contact your airline.

If you are an Indian national without residency rights in the UK then the travelers will not be permitted to enter England if you have departed from or transited through India in the previous 10 days” said, British Government