COVID Cases In India Cross 3 Lakh Mark, 7 Indian States Marked Hotspots

The number of coronavirus cases have been increasing in the country in an exponential manner. Delhi is one of the worst-hit states and the state had to fall back on lockdown so as to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Besides Delhi, seven other states have also recorded a huge number of coronavirus cases. So, they may also take a decision on imposing stricter lockdowns in the coming days.

In 27 states, the number of COVID-19 deaths have been increasing from the last two weeks. Seven states have reported a week-on-week rise in fatalities, even higher than Delhi in the past week.

The number of confirmed deaths in Delhi increased by 6.1 percent week on week. The rise in cases was witnessed in Chhattisgarh (17%), Jharkhand (16%), and Gujarat (10%). Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar are the other four states where death rates have increased.

Chhattisgarh is one of the examples where the number of cases are growing high just like Maharashtra and Delhi. Last week, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest weekly rise in confirmed cases and deaths among all the states. Two weeks ago, the state registered 299 weekly deaths. Last week, 967 weekly deaths, accounting for 10% of all India coronavirus deaths.

Fresh coronavirus cases continue to increase as the death curve steepens across states. A total of 3,15,909 fresh cases of Covid-19 were registered in India on Wednesday. According to reports, testing is happening with a lag in some states.

In the past seven days, 317 districts (or 44 percent of all districts) registered over 1,000 new cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are among the states with a significant number of coronavirus cases. There are 70 districts across 16 states, where the number of new weekly cases crossed 5,000 in the past week.

According to reports, the number of districts reporting more than 5,000 fresh weekly cases have doubled in the past week.

In the second wave, there is a growing spread of virus which in turn has increased the demand for oxygen and hospital beds across the country. The vaccine supply has also decreased in some parts of the country. Among the Asian economies, India and the Philippines are bearing the brunt of the second wave.

Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat lead in vaccines per capita. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states, lagging far behind these states. Some of the other states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand where there are more cases are also lagging, even behind Maharashtra in vaccine coverage.

The state governments are planning to go for lockdowns so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.