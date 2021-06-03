Covid Caseload in Rural Areas Still High: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that strict measures should be continued to be maintained because the COVID situation in the state has not completely fine and that the cases are still prevalent in rural areas. He also stated that certain sectors may be given priority, announcing that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate beginning Thursday.

"I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly, I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday," said Yediyurappa.

B S Yediyurappa stated that a high-level meeting with the minister and officials will be held soon to discuss the ongoing lockdown extension. He added, "We will discuss how to go about, by extending the lockdown and taking strict measures, with experts and will take a call after taking their suggestions. Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas. We will take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead."

Earlier, Yediyurappa stated that the government is willing to lift the lockdown if there is a decline in covid cases. But now, there is speculation that the lockdown may extend for another 10 days. The state is currently under lockdown till June 7.