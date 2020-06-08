NEW DELHI:A Kashmiri woman arrested by Delhi police in March for allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and involving in anti-CAA protests in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 in the custody of National Investigation Agency.

After her test samples came out positive, officers who were probing the case were also tested for COVID-19 and two tested positive for coronavirus. The two officers were immediately shifted to quarantine centres.

According to reports, around seven to eight officials including a police superintendent had investigated Hina Bashir Beigh (39) over the last week.

Delhi police had arrested Beigh along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami over suspicion of instigating protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

NIA which is probing the case related to Islamic State terror conspiracy in India by making use of Hyderabad youth Abdullah Basith had taken custody of Beigh and her husband on May 29.

Before taking them into their custody NIA had got them tested for COVID-19 and they had tested negative. But during the NIA investigation, Beigh began to show symptoms of coronavirus and was tested for the virus again along with her husband. She tested positive for the killer virus while her husband was found negative.

NIA had informed the duty magistrate at New Delhi’s Patiala House Court Complex on Sunday that Beigh has been infected with coronavirus. Following which Beigh's lawyer MS Khan had urged the court to immediately shift her to a hospital and for which the court responded positively and granted permission.

Beigh has been shifted to LNJP hospital for treatment, and the entire team who had interrogated her were also kept under quarantine. Police said that Beigh's husband and Basith have not shown any signs of the disease yet.

NIA said that these three were motivated by ISIS and were in touch with the several unknown people In India and other countries and were working for ISKP in India. They had created several email id and social media chat for promoting ISKP and ISIS.