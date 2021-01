Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout : When PM Modi Quoted Telugu Writer Gurajada Appa Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted renowned Telugu writer and poet Gurajada Apparao during the launch of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination programme, to drive home his point of helping others selflessly.

"Sontha labham kontha manuko, porugu vadiki thodu padavoy. Desamante matti kadoyi, desamante manushuloy," Modi recalled the famous quote of Apparao, which is part of the writer's poetry.

The quote translates into English as 'Forego your self- interest and help and support your neighbours. Nation does not mean just mud and soil, but people.'

Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao, was born in 1862 and passed awayin 1915, was born in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and lived in nearby Vizianagaram and was the author of the famous Kanyasulkam which was also made into a movie in Telugu with the late NTR, Savitri, Sowcar Janaki.

Desamunu premincchumanna

Mancchi annadi pencchumanna

Vatti maatalu kattipettoyi

Gattimel talapettavoyi

Paadi pantalu pongi porle

Daarilo nuvu paatu padavoyi

Thindi kaligithe kanda kaladoyi

Kanda kalavadenu manishoyi

Eesuromani manushulunte

Desamegati paatupadunoyi

Jaldukoni kalalella nercchuku

Desisarukula nimpavoyi

Annidesaal krammavalenoyi

Desisarukula nipmpavalenoyi

Dabbutelenatti narulaku

Keerthi sampadalabbavoyi

Venuka cchucchina karyamemoyi

Mancchi gatamuna koncchamenoyi

Mandagincchanka munduadugeyi

Venukapadithe venukenoyi

Poonu spardhanu vidylande

Vairamulu vaanijyamande

Vyardha kalaham pencchabookooyi

Kathi vairam kaalcchavoyi

Desabhimanamu naaku kaddani

votti goppalu ccheppukokoyi

pooni yedainaanu vokamel

koorcchi janulaku cchoopavoyi

Oorvalemi pisaacchi, desam

Muulugulu peelcchesenoyi

Vorula meluku santhasisthu

Aikamathyam nercchavoyi

Parula kalimiki porli yedcche

Paapikekkada sukham kaddoyi

Okarimel thana melanecche

Nerpariki mel kollaloyi

SWANTHA LAABHAMU KONTHA MAANUKU

PORUGUVAANIKI THODUPADAVOYI

DESAMANTE MATTI KAADOYI

DESAMANTE MANUSHULOYI

PM Narendra Modi Quotes In Telugu Writer Gurajada Appa Rao's Famous Lines

Chetta pattaal pattukuni

Desasthulantha naduvavalenoyi

Annadammulavalenu jaathulu

Mathamulanni melugavalenoyi

Mathamveraithenu yemoyi

Manasulokatai manushulunte

Jaathamannadi lecchi perigi

Lokamuna raanincchunoyi

Desa maniyedi dodda vrukshamu

Premalanu poolethavalenoyi

Narula cchematanu thadisi moolam

Dhanam pantalu pandavalenoyi

Aakulanduna anigi manigi

Kavitha koila paluka valenoyi

Palukulanu vini, desamandabhi-

Maanamulu molakethavalenoyi.

Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.