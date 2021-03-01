COVID 19 Vaccine PM Narendra Modi Gets First Dose Of Covaxin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He became the first person to take coronavirus vaccine shot in the second phase of nationwide vaccination against the coronavirus. PM Modi was administered the Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Modi took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Here is the tweet.