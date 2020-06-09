NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a circular with a new set of guidelines for its employees attending offices. The move follows after several officials and staffers in various Central Government Ministries/Departments have tested positive for COVID-19. The circular was issued on June 5, a news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the new set of guidelines, only asymptomatic staff should be allowed to attend work and anyone even showing mild symptoms of cold, fever or cough must stay home. Not more than 20 staff or officers must attend office in a day as rest staff will work from home.

Also, those who come from containment zones must not come to office.

“Face masks and face shields should be worn at all times inside the office,” it read, adding, “Disciplinary action will be taken if this is not followed.”

On Tuesday morning, India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,66,598 after 9,987 cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased to 7,466 after 266 deaths were reported in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Centre began the “Unlock 1” phase of India’s battle against COVID-19 infection from June 1.

Here are the new instructions:

Only Asymptomatic staff allowed

Not more than 20 staff or officers allowed in a day

Face masks and face shields mandatory

Face masks and gloves should be thrown into the wastepaper basket only

Hand washing every half an hour is a must to prevent spread of the infection

Hand sanitisers must be installed at prominent places in corridors.

Frequently touched places like switches, door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, etc, should be cleaned every hour

A distance of 1 metre should be maintained while sitting or walking

Visitors’ chairs in the cabins of the offices shall accordingly be placed keeping the norms of social distancing