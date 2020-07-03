NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 cases climbed to 6,27,168 with 22,000 fresh cases reported on Thursday, June 2. A total of 507 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and with this COVID-19 death toll rose to 18,225, according to the Ministry of Health.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are the two states which are continuing to witness a surge in a number of cases on a daily basis and are close to reach one lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra which is one of the worst affected COVID-19 states has 1,80,298 cases.

Along with these states, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka are also witnessing a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases.

State-wise COVID-19 Cases :

Telangana

Telangana reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, July 2. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 18,570. Currently, there are 9,226 active cases in the state.

Maharashtra

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 1,80,298 on Thursday. A total of 93,154 people have been recovered from coronavirus and 8,053 have died.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is the second worst affected COVID-19 state in the country, with a total of 94,049 cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,264 on Thursday. 52,926 patients were completely recovered and discharged till July 2.

Delhi

The COVID-19 cases in the National Capital rose to 89,802 on Thursday. 2,803 died due to coronavirus in the state, while 59,992 patients were cured of the virus. Delhi is the third-worst COVID-19 affected state in the country.

Gujarat

Gujarat COVID-19 cases reached 33,232 on Thursday. A total of 24,030 people recovered from coronavirus while 1,867 succumbed to the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 24,056 and the number of coronavirus recoveries has touched 16,629. While 718 people died due to the virus.

Rajasthan

The number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan climbed up to 19,170 on Thursday. While 413 died of the virus till now, 14,220 were recovered from the virus.



West Bengal

Over 18,559 people have contracted coronavirus in West Bengal till date. A total of 12,528 recovered from the virus while 683 people died.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 16,514 coronavirus cases till Thursday, while 253 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. Around 8,063 patients have recovered from the virus.

Haryana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 14,941 and the death toll stands at 240. Around 10,000 were recovered from the virus till July 2.



Along with this, other states also witnessed a hike in COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh- 13,800 cases

Andhra Pradesh - 15,252

Bihar - crossed 10,000-mark

Jammu and Kashmir - 7,695

Odisha - 7,316

Assam - 8,582

Punjab - 5,668

Kerala - 4,593

While few other states reported cases less than 3,000 cases which include Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, Manipur Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh. Less than 500 cases were reported in Mizoram, Nagar Haveli, Dadra, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.