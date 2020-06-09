NEW DELHI: A Jammu and Kashmir woman, who was found COVID-19 positive during NIA custody, was denied interim bail on Tuesday by a Delhi court in a case of allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during the anti-CAA protests.

Hina Bashir Beg, currently lodged into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, was arrested along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami and another accused Abdul Basith earlier this year.

The judge denied her bail saying the allegation against the accused was of serious nature and that she would be given adequate medical treatment.

The judge also asked advocate MS Khan, appearing for the accused, to suggest any private hospital for her treatment after he claimed that there was a lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals.

The accused were arrested for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the NIA had alleged.

COVID-19 tests of the accused persons were conducted on June 6, on the directions of the court, while their 10-day custodial interrogation ended on June 7. "The report of COVID-19 test of accused persons namely Jahanzaib Sami and Mohd Abdullah Basith is negative but report of Hina Bashir Beigh is found positive," the NIA informed the court.

Thereafter, the court had directed the NIA to shift her to the hospital with immediate effect.

The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March and sent to the judicial custody on March 23. They were also accused of recruiting cadres for ISIS.