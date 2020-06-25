MUMBAI: Mumbai which the worst affected city by COVID-19, in Maharashtra finally gained control over the virus spread and there is a gradual decrease in the number of coronavirus cases reporting in the city.Mumbai which is always a major contributor of COVID-19 cases has registered only 824 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, June 23. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the city in the last 40 days.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 68,410, and the death toll due to virus reached 3,844 with 107 new fatalities reported on Tuesday

Currently, there are 29,982 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as of Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to maintain a worrisome trend by reporting 3,000 COVID -19 cases per day throughout the week, and it has reported 3,214 new cases on Tuesday. With this total coronavirus cases in the state reached to 1,39,010 and there are currently 62,833 active coronavirus cases.

As per teh health bulletin released by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra reported 75 deaths on June 23 and the death toll increased to 6,531 with a fatality rate of 4.69 per cent.

The positivity rate in Mumbai has increased to 8.67 per cent on April 21, 27.9 per cent on May 21 and 27.5 per cent on June 21.

According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state has climbed to 1,39,010 including 69,631 recovered patients and 6531 deaths.

The recovery rate also improved to 50.09 per cent as a total of 69,631 patients were discharged till Tuesday.

Maharashtra appointed Dr Avinash Supe, former KEM dean and member of the expert committee to recommend anti-COVID-19 measures and steps to curb the further spread of the virus in the state by following the ICMR guidelines in terms of tests.

Following his advise the medical department officials screened all the symptomatic cases and this resulted in large number positive case, and the when the tests are conducted on all contacts then the positivity rate is low.

Answering a question over the possibility of community transmission Dr Supe said that it has to be decided by scientists and experts there are multiple opinions on it, but even though the fatality rate is high in the state, it is still within limits and the situation is gradually improving in Mumbai.