MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has extended lockdown till July 31.

In an official order on Monday, the government said that the state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 and therefore to take up emergency measures, it has decided to further lockdown till July 31 midnight.

The government also directed officials to make amendments to operationalize 'Mission Begin Again' for phase-wise opening and easing of restrictions till July 31.

It also directed district collectors and commissioners of the municipal corporation to enforce measures and necessary restrictions in specified areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movemement of persons to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. Mumbai city alone has recorded 75,539 COVID-19 cases and 4,371 deaths so far.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said the lockdown curbs in the state will continue beyond June 30. The unlock process, dubbed "Mission Begin Again" by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said in his address.

"The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people," he said.

Thackeray emphasised on maintaining stringent discipline as COVID-19 cases are still being reported in large numbers. The crisis is not yet over, the chief minister said.

He also said that ''Chase the Virus'' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the campaign that was launched in May 27, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.