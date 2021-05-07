COVID-19: List Of organisations Working To Help The Needy

Ever since the pandemic begun, celebrities have been lending a helping hand to the needy along with the central and state governments, NGOs. It is known that coronavirus induced lockdown has thrown the poor into penury. Daily wage workers have faced a lot of problems. Due to lack of work, most of the workers returned to their native places and have become jobless. Now, the country is dealing with coronavirus second wave and a few states have even announced a partial lockdown. This is going to affect some sections of people very badly. Here is the list of organisations working to help the needy.

MCKS Food for the Hungry: Provides meals to the daily wagers.

Feeding From Far: This organisation distributes ration kits and food to the most disadvantaged during the pandemic.

Enrich Lives Foundation: An NGO working to provide education to the poor children, empowering women and alleviating poverty in Mumbai.

Mazdoor Kitchen: A citizen run voluntary initiative, provides meals and subsistence to daily wage workers in North Delhi.

The We Exist Foundation: An organisation aiming to improve the lives of the street and abandoned dog community in India.

Uday Foundation: An NGO working on health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

KhannaChahiya Foundation: A citizen initiative to fight hunger powered by the cities of Mumbai and Thane.

Here is the list of organisations that have come together to provide oxygen cylinders to help people in need.