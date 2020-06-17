NEW DELHI: More than 10,914 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the coronavirus infections in India on Tuesday increased to 3,53,872 lakh, including 11,914 deaths and 1.8 lakh recoveries.

A total of 2,003 deaths have been recorded on Tuesday in India and it is the highest single day jump in the deaths from COVID-19 infections in the country. Maharashtra and Delhi continued to be the worst-hit states by coronavirus infections till date and more number of coronavirus deaths have been reported on Tuesday. Within four days, the COVID-19 count has increased from 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh.

The COVID-19 death toll has increased by 20% in a single day and the fatality rate has also risen to 3.4% from 2.9% on Monday. The death toll in Maharastra has climbed to 5,537 from 4,128 on Tuesday, including 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai recorded 55 deaths in the last 24 hours and till date, 3,167 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection.

Delhi is the second worst-hit place and a total of 93 people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In Tamil Nadu, 49 death recorded and 1,515 fresh cases have been reported in the state. Chennai alone reported 919 cases. Meanwhile, scientists leading the recovery clinical trial in the United Kingdom have announced that dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory low-cost drug can cure the COVID-19 patients.