NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 90.95 lakh on Sunday with 45,209 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,

30 lakh on August 23,

40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,

60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11,

crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and

it went past 90 lakh on November 20.

The death toll reached 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Andhra Pradesh saw 1160 fresh cases COVID Positive cases, pushing the total to 8,61,092 cases and the total number of deaths was at 6927 with seven deaths reported across the state as on Sunday.

Telangana saw 873 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 2,63, 526 cases while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,430 on Sunday.