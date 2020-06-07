NEW DELHI: India has become the fifth worst coronavirus hit country in the world and it went past Spain. India reported more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases late on Saturday, pushing its total infections to 2,46,549.

According to the reports, India has overtaken Italy and then Spain to reach the grim milestone of more number of coronavirus cases. Now, only the US (19,06,060 cases), Brazil (6,14,941), Russia (4,58,102) and the UK (2,86,294) have highest number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, India has recorded 10,434 new cases and the country's daily count of coronavirus cases crossed the five-digit on Saturday. The number of people died due to coronavirus on Saturday is 297 and even the death toll was higher.

The cases are rising but India can take relief from the fact that the death toll is far lower then Brazil, Spain and the UK. Till date, India has reported 6,939 coronavirus deaths and now the fatality rate of the country is at 2.8%.

According to the Union Health Ministry date, 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases are there, while 1,14,072 people have been recovered.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state, reported highest number of cases on Saturday. More than 2,700 fresh cases have been reported in the state. 120 people died due to coronavirus infection on Saturday and it is second highest toll in a day till date. Out of 120 deaths, 58 were in Mumbai. On Friday, 139 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra.

The states which recorded their highest single day spikes till date are, Tamil Nadu (1,458 new cases), Bengal (435), Haryana (355), Assam (244), Jharkhand (106), Andhra Pradesh (210), Telangana (206), Odisha (173) and Goa (71).

Fresh cases continued to remain high particularly in Delhi, which reported 1,320 cases, Gujarat (498), Karnataka (378), Uttar Pradesh (382), Bihar (233), Rajasthan (253), Madhya Pradesh (232) and Kerala (108).