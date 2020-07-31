NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,00,000-mark, with 55,079 new cases reported on Friday, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 16,38,871.

India reported 779 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the fatalities due to the virus rose to 35,747.

A total of 10,57,806 patients were completely cured and discharged till date. Currently, there are 5,45,318 active coronavirus cases in the country. The country's recovery rate was 64.54 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.21 per cent.

India has also increased the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted across the country. On Thursday, India conducted COVID-19 testing on 6,42,588 samples, with this government tested 1,88,32,970 samples so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis, states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar have issued the unlock 3.0 guidelines extending the lockdown till the end of August. The centre has lifted several restrictions and even lifted the night curfew as a part of Unlock 3.0.