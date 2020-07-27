NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in the last 24 hours, with this the country's coronavirus case load climbed to 14,35,453, according to data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in the past 24 hours. This is the first consecutive day in which COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

India has also increased the number of COVID-19 tests to contain the spread of virus, the number of tests has crossed the 16-million mark.Currently, there are 4,85,114 active COVID-19 cases in the country. While a total of 9,17,568 patients were completely cured and discharged till date.

The coronavirus recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the health ministry data. Maharashtra continues to maintain a worrisome trend with increasing cases on a daily basis.Maharashtra reported the highest of 3,75,799 cases till date. On Sunday, India conducted COVID-19 testing on 5,15,472 samples, with this 1,68,06,803 samples were tested till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On the other hand, COVID-19 vaccine tests have reached a key stage in many countries around the world. The United States has decided to provide Rs 7,500 crore for the development of the modern vaccine.

