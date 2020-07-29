NEW DELHI: The count of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 15 lakh mark on Wednesday. Within two days a total of one lakh cases have been reported. According to Wednesday morning bulletin by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 48,513 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029.

Now, in India there are 15,31,669 coronavirus while the country's death toll due to the disease increased to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span. India has 5,09,447 active coronavirus cases and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 64.51 percent.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. ICMR says that a total of 1,77,43,740 samples have been tested up to July 28 with 4,08,855 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are increasing rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Manipur reported its first coronavirus death as a 56-year-old man died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Wednesday.

The United States which is one of the worst-hit nations by coronavirus recorded 1,592 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins University report, it is the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months. The country also recorded more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day. Now, India is the third worst-hit countries by coronavirus after the US and Brazil.

A World Health Organization official on Tuesday said, "We are in the first wave. It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet."