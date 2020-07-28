NEW DELHI: India reported 47,704 COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the country's coronavirus tally climbed up to 14,83,157 and the death toll rose to 33,425 , according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



A total of 9,52,744 patients were completely cured and discharged till date. The coronavirus recovery rate increased to 64.2 per cent.Currently, there are 4,96,988 active coronavirus cases in the country.

India has also increased the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted across the country. In the past two days the government conducted over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests. On Monday, India conducted COVID-19 testing on 5,28,082 samples, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu and Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Now the COVID-19 cases are also rising in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra continues to maintain a worrisome trend with highest cases reported on a daily basis, 7,924 new infections were reported on July 28, with this COVID-19 tally to 3,83,723. Currently there are 1,47,592 active COVID-19 patients and 2,21,944 people have recovered while 13,883 died due to the virus.

In the last 24 hours Mumbai COVID-19 case load climbed to 1,10,182, with an addition of 1,012 new cases, death toll rose to 6,132.

Uttar Pradesh overtook Maharashtra in terms of conducting more number of COVID-19 tests . UP tested 19.41 lakh samples till date, while Maharashtra tested 19.25 lakh samples.