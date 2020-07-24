NEW DELHI: In India, the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry data, there are 12,87,945 positive cases in the country including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated & the death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 30,601. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases till date. However, the numbers are increasing rapidly in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam. India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 63.5 percent.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country with the coronavirus. There are 3,47,502 confirmed novel coronavirus cases. As per the latest report, 12,854 COVID-19 deaths have been registered so far. A total of 1,94,253 patients have recovered.

Tamil Nadu is one of the severely impacted states with coronavirus. There are 1,92,964 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health of the Country, 3.232 COVID-19 deaths have been registered so far. A total of 1,36,793 patients have recovered. West Bengal has crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday. In Haryana the COVID-19 infection rate increased to 28,975.

So far, 15,445,043 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus across the globe. Although 8,763,516 people have recovered, as many as 632,173 deaths have been reported so far.

Brinton Pharmaceuticals reported on Thursday that it has obtained clearance from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market the antiviral medication Favipiravir under the brand name 'Faviton' for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. In order to be available in 200 mg doses, the drug will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 59 per tablet, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.