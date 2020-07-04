NEW DELHI: With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.

Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, two each from Assam and Odisha.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit state has more than 1,92,990 coronavirus cases. 8,376 people died due to coronavirus infection till date. On Friday 198 new deaths have been reported in the state. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state and it has crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday. Delhi also reported its highest one day spike so far of 3,947 cases last week. There are 94,000 coronavirus cases in Delhi. (PTI)