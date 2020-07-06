NEW DELHI: India is now the third worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic after the USA and Brazil. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,97,836, while the death toll increased to 19,700. India reported more than 23,000 fresh cases on Sunday. The country has registered over 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. According to the data available on Worldometer, there are 6,81,251 coronavirus cases in Russia while Brazil has 15,78,376 and the US has 29,54,999 cases. As many as 11,556,681 people around the world have been infected with coronavirus till date, 6,531,107 have recovered, and 536,776 have died.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi reported more number of cases according to the Health Departments of the respective state governments. Maharashtra reported 6,555 new cases on Sunday, 4,150 new cases in Tamil Nadu, and 2,244 fresh cases from Delhi. India's national capital has 25,038 active cases as of July 5 and 3,067 people have died due to the pandemic so far.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh reported 998 new coronavirus cases taking the total to 18,697. More than one million samples have been tested in the state so far. The state also witnessed 14 new coronavirus deaths, the highest in a day so far. The number of people who died due to coronavirus stands at 232, with a mortality rate of 1.24 percent. In the last 24 hours, 391 people have been discharged and till date, 8, 422 people have been recovered.

Telangana continued to witness an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, a total of 1,277 were recorded from the GHMC followed by 125 in Medchal and 82 in Ranga Reddy district. There are 23,902 coronavirus cases in the state. According to the health bulletin, 1,166 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured to 12,703 so far. The four southern states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in the top ten list of states with the maximum caseload in the country.