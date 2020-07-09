NEW DELHI: India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, UP and Andhra Pradesh contributing to around 75 per cent of the new cases.

The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, the updated data at 8 am showed. More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377,while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

"Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 487 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 12 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from Telangana.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,23,724 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,22,350, Delhi at 1,04,864, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 31,156, Telangana at 29,536 and Karnataka at 28,877, according to the ministry data.

Andhra Pradesh reported 22,259 new cases.