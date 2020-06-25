MUMBAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester and not call students for face to face lectures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time in the premiere institute’s 62-year-old history that a new academic year will commence with no students in the campus.

The decision, the first by any IIT, followed deliberations that went on till late night Wednesday.

"After a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well being of the students. The COVID pandemic has made us rethink the way we impart education to our students,” IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri said in a statement to the media.

"To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay, we are planning on extensive online classes details of which will be informed to all students in due course of time," he added.

Other IITs are also likely to follow suit. However, no final decision has been taken yet.

The director also added that given that a large section of the IIT- Bombay students come from economically weak families, he urged for donations to help bridge the digital divide.

“We do not want a single student to miss out the learning experience for the lack of money. We have estimated that we need about Rs 5 crores to help those needy students. Our alumni have committed a good amount of support, but that is not enough for all these needy students and I solicit through this message your donations, however small it may be,” Chaudhuri wrote in a Facebook post.

The Heads of different departments sent emails to all students enquiring who all do not have access to a personal computer or laptop and internet connection.