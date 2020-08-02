NEW DELHI: The coronavirus cases in India went past the 17 lakh-mark on Sunday with an increase of 54,735 cases in a span of 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country now has 17,50,723 infections of the deadly virus and the number of deaths count has increased to 37,364. The recovery rate stood at 65.43 per cent this morning and more than 11.45 lakh patients have recovered.

There are 5,67,730 active coronavirus cases in India. As many as 11,45,629 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The first coronavirus case in India was reported in Kerala in January this year. The deadly virus has affected more than 17.5 million people globally .

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that, "In terms of active coronavirus cases, Delhi now stands at the 12th position among the various states and union territories in the country."

A total of 9,601 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. There are 422k confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 14,994 people have died due to infection so far.

Telangana reported 2,083 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, crossing the 2,000 mark for the first time. Now there are 64,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.5 lakh mark on Saturday, with around 9,276 fresh cases being added in the last 24 hours.

So far, India has tested a total of 1,98,21,831 samples and the positivity rate stood at 11.81 percent.