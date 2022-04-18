COVID-19 Cases Surge as India Reports 2,183 Infections in 24 Hours

India’s daily Coronavirus cases nearly doubled as 2,183 infections were reported on Monday while the daily count was 1,150 cases the previous day. For the last 11 successive weeks, the Covid-19 cases remained low but it surged again this week. During the last 24 hours, a spike in the Covid-19 related deaths was also recorded.

The daily positivity rate has seen a rise of 0.83 percent while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.32 percent. Meanwhile, the fresh COVID-19 deaths also include a backlog of 62 deaths from Kerala. India had reported only four deaths on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.

The active caseload has also increased to 11,542. While a total of 1,985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.

According to the union health ministry, as of Monday morning over 2.43 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination drive for this age group.