NEW DELHI: The presence of antibodies in a person who has recovered from COVID-19 persists for 60-80 days, a new study finds.

A sero survey conducted by the Max Hospital and Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in New Delhi for over five months found that antibodies persisted in the recovered patient's body for at least 60 days. It depended on when the participant was infected or came in touch with infected people.

As reported by a news agency, Shantanu Sengupta, IGIB scientist who conducted the survey said that the participants will again be tested to understand how long the anti-bodies last in the person who contracted COVID-19.

A total of 780 samples, including hospital workers and individuals who visited the hospital, were used.

Sengupta said that the study will help in the understanding of the infection recovery and re-infection pattern.

"Our study results confirm that anti SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could remain for more than 60 days in the body. This is a step forward towards better understanding of the infection recovery and re-infection pattern. There is a need for larger follow-up studies to further assess how long the antibodies remain stabilised in the body," Sengupta was quoted saying.

The sero survey was conducted in the city from June 27 to July 10 found that nearly 23 per cent people had antibodies against the infectious novel coronavirus. Another survey conducted in the city last month saw the number going up to 29 per cent.

Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days, as the tally mounted to over 1.85 lakh. This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. The toll rose to 13 on Friday, taking the total to 4,513, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.