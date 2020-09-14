NEW DELHI: On the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session on Monday, 24 members of the Lok Sabha tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a media report, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh were among the 24 who have contracted the virus, according to news agency ANI.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14, according to NDTV.

Nearly 200 members were present today at the Lok Sabha chamber on Day 1 of the Monsoon session. Extreme caution was taken and the measures include seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing, the introduction of mobile app for registering of their attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.

Usually, the benches that can accommodate six members had only three members seating on it.