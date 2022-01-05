Covaxin Shelf Life A Concern for Parents of Teens

Confusion surrounding Covid19 vaccine Covaxin's expiry status has sparked considerable skepticism among parents, who are unconvinced by a central government statement on the subject. The vaccine's shelf life has been extended from 9 to 12 months, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, a December 23 letter from the Ministry's Immunisation Division stating that label-expired vaccines should not be used is still raising concern among parents (PHANA).

For now, only Covaxin has been approved by the Centre for vaccination of children under the age of eighteen. The vaccination drive started on January 3rd.

There was no reason for the ministry to comment further on Covaxin's shelf life once the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had prolonged it. Even though a clarification has been issued, a great deal of damage has already been done. Parents are becoming skeptical of the vaccine and its shelf life, according to PHANA president Dr. H M Prasanna.

Most parents demand to see the expiration date on the vaccine before their kid is inoculated. Even though Bharat Biotech has already been informed about the extended shelf life of the vaccine, it still continues to be a problem and a matter of concern for many.

Dr Raches Ella, Project Lead at Bharat Biotech tweeted about it and said, “Usually, the shelf life of a vaccine is 1-2 years. COVID vaccines have only been around for a year; evolving data will extend the shelf life. This process will be constantly repeated until we know the Max period. Remain calm and trust the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF @MoHFW_INDIA.”