Covaxin Not On WHO Vaccine List?

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread through India, the country can consider itself fortunate in that it has two locally produced vaccines to combat the virus, despite the fact that the supply chain has been severely disrupted due to logistical issues. With Sputnik V being the only other vaccine approved by the Indian government for use in the country, most Indians depend on Covishield and Covaxin.

AstraZeneca Pharma Company, Oxford University in the United Kingdom created the Covshield vaccine. The Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, India, produces it. As a result, this vaccine has gained a lot of international acclaims. However, Covaxin, which is made in Hyderabad by Bharat Biotech, is not well known around the world.

Those who wish to travel abroad must display proof of vaccination before leaving the country. As a result, it seems that those who have taken Covaxin are less likely to travel internationally. Since Covaxin is not officially accepted as a vaccine in most foreign countries.

Covshield, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Synoform / BBIP, Jansen (USA, Netherlands) Vaccines are in the WHO Emergency Use List. Covaxin is not on this list. So, in some countries, when Indians land at the airport there is a chance that it will not be recognized as a vaccine and they will not be allowed to enter other countries.