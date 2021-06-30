Covaxin Efficient Against Covid19 Delta Variant: US Health Institute

The Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research vaccine Covaxin effectively neutralizes the new concerning variants, Alpha and Delta, said the U.S.’ National Institute of Health. The B.1.1.7 and B.1.617 variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been a matter of concern for most countries.

According to the data provided by the National Institute of Health research, Covaxin will help neutralize the variants. Studies were conducted for this where the blood serum of people who received Covaxin had antibodies in it that fights the variants. This vaccine has been administered to many. It was also one of the first vaccines in India to receive EUA.

Talking about the efficiency of the vaccine, the NIH said that depending on the Phase 3 trials of Covaxin, it can be asserted that the vaccine has 78% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 70% efficacy against asymptomatic one. The adjuvant developed has shown high efficiency.

Earlier similar news came regarding another vaccine. A study by Oxford University revealed that a delayed second and third doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are likely to boost immunity against Covid-19.

An interval of up to 45 weeks between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine led to an enhanced immune response, rather than compromising immunity, the study said. In addition, the third dose of Vaxzevria given at least 6 months after a second dose, boosted antibody levels sixfold and maintained T cell response. A third dose also resulted in higher neutralising activity against the Alpha (B.1.1.7, 'Kent'), Beta (B.1.351, 'South African') and Delta (B.1.617.2, 'Indian') variants.

The researchers said the results for a delayed AstraZeneca third dose were positive, particularly as nations with advanced vaccination programmes consider whether third booster shots will be required to prolong immunity.

As the cases for the Delta variant are slowly increasing, the fear for it is also increasing. Getting vaccinated as soon as possible will be good.