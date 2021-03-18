Cousin of Dangal Sisters Ritika Phogat Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Wrestler Ritika Phogat was found dead at her home. The cousin of ‘Dangal’ sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday. The reason behind her death was identified as a recently lost match. Officials are currently carrying out further investigation.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat was found dead at her home. She was living with her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat in Charkhi Dadri's Balali village in Rajasthan's Jaipur. She was there learning wrestling and getting trained by her Dronacharya awardee uncle.

Ritika was part of the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Charkhi Dadri. She recently had a wrestling match which she lost just by one point. In the final bout, the difference between Ritika and her opponent was only a single point. She was devastated by the defeat and committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on March 15, said Station House Officer (SHO) Dilbagh Singh.

DSP of Charkhi Dadri Ram Singh said “Wrestler Ritika, cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might this decision might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament that was held in Rajasthan.” The tournament was held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur from March 12 to 14.

Ritu Phogat, Ritika’s MMA fighter and Ritika’s sister took to Twitter to share her condolences.” Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika (younger sister Ritika). I still can't believe what just happened to you Will miss you forever. Om Shanti.”

Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can't believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever 💔💔 Om Shanti 🥺😢🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LiLum1kbYB — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) March 18, 2021

Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Geeta Phogat and Ritika’s sister posted on Twitter and said, “May Lord give peace to my younger sister’s (uncle’s daughter) soul. Ritika was a very promising wrestler, I do not know why she took such a step. Winning and defeat is part of a player’s life. We should not take any such step.”

Even Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Vijay Kumar Singh wrote, "Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures that were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures."