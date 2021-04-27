The Coronavirus Second Wave is destroying the economy. Covid cases have risen sharply since March 2021. The country is experiencing a terrible situation. There's a major crunch with respect to hospital beds, staff, and Oxygen. There has been a lot of news about how many Covid patients are dying because of a shortage of medical oxygen.

Neighboring countries such as the United States have stepped forward to assist India. Even foreign players, who are participating in the IPL have extended their assistance to India.

At the same time, several countries have banned flights from India to prevent the virus from spreading.

Here is the list of countries that have banned flights from India.

UK

The United Kingdom has marked India on the red list. The country banned flights as soon as 103 cases were identified as Indian variants.

Indonesia

The Indonesian government decided not to issue any visas for foreigners who have been staying in India for the past 14 days. The rule was enforced after 129 passengers tested positive for Covid-19. All of them flew from Chennai to Indonesia.

Iran:

Iran too has decided to ban commuters from India and Pakistan. "The Indian coronavirus is being seen as a new threat to mankind. The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said.

Kuwait

From April 24, Kuwait suspended all the flights from India. Only Kuwait citizens, their first-degree relatives, and domestic workers are allowed into the country.

UAE

Apart from cargo flights from India, passenger flights were banned from India to the UAE for 10 days starting April 24.

France

France banned flights from five countries: India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa. Travelers entering from these countries have to take RT-PCR Tests.

HongKong

Flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines were grounded in Hong Kong until May 2.

Singapore

Singapore has banned all the long-term and short-term visitors who have traveled to India in the last 14 days from April 24.

Canada

From April, Canada barred flights for up to 30 days.

Australia

The Australian government has suspended flights from India until May 15.