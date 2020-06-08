NEW DELHI: India added more than 10,700 fresh cases on Sunday and now India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,57,334. Nearly 50,000 cases have been reported in just five days.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by COVID-19. On Sunday the state had reported more than 3,000 new cases in a day, of which 1,420 were from Mumbai alone. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharastra are 85,975 and it has overtaken China in coronavirus positive cases (83,036). A total of 43,591 active cases are present in the state and 39,314 people have been discharged.

The city Mumbai alone has 48,774 cases. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25,940 and 1,638 people have died due to coronavirus infection. After Mumbai, Thane reported more number of COVID-19 cases.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that Mumbai's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum are has 1,899 coronavirus cases while 71 have died due to virus so far.

According to the Maharashtra state health department the rate of increase of cases was at 7.76% on May 1 while on June 1st, it stood at 4.15%. It further added that,"On the other hand, the rate of doubling stood at 9.27 days on 1 May, and has increased to 17.35 days on 1 June."

New 1,515 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is now 31,667, including 269 deaths.

Delhi, is also witnessing a surge in the number of cases, COVID-19 cases crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh cases while the number deaths climbed to 812 on Sunday.

The second-biggest spike in cases was reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A total of 433 fresh cases recorded taking the total to 10,536.