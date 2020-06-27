NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the five lakh mark on Friday. The country has reported its highest one-day spike of more than 17,000 cases. It took just 6 days for coronavirus cases to jump from 4 lakh cases to 5 lakh cases. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to be the worst-hit states. In Maharashtra, more than 5,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, on Friday, reached an aggregate of 1,52,765. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also recorded their biggest one-day coronavirus infections. In India, there 1,89,463 active cases and 2,85,637 people have been cured/discharged/migrated to date. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 15,301 people to date.

More than 1 lakh cases have been added to the total since June 20 and nearly 3 lakh cases this month alone since June 1. But the happiest part is that the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 percent. On Thursday, the ministry said there are 33.39 COVID-19 cases in India for every one lakh population, as against the global average of 114.67. India also has the lowest number of deaths, 1.06 deaths per lakh, and the global average is 6.24.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 5,024 coronavirus cases and 175 people died due to infection. The total tally includes 65,829 active cases. Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in Maharashtra and it alone has 72,175 cases as of Friday. The total number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 1.5

lakh mark.

The national capital reported 3,640 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 77,240 on Friday. More than 47,000 people have been recovered and the death toll stood at 2,492 in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu has 3,509 fresh cases and the coronavirus total reached 70,977. More than 911 people have died due to the novel coronavirus to date.

On Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases. A total of 542 new cases have been reported to push the tally to 16,190. According to the bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 10,535 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 cities and districts that have contributed to 54.47 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

India is the fourth worst-affected country due to the coronavirus. More than 4.8 lakh people have died globally since it was first detected in China in December last year. There are 96.04 lakh coronavirus cases globally.