Coronavirus Cases in Chennai Decline After Vaccination Drives

Chennai: On Friday, Chennai had logged fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases after 87 days. Infections touched 492 in the city, bringing the total to 5,28,322.

The number of active cases in the State fell to 89,009 on the same day, after crossing the one-thousand mark on April 24. The city of Coimbatore had the most, with 11,644 people.

Fresh infections in the state fell below 9,000, with 8,633 people testing positive for the virus. There were 287 deaths in the state, with 145 deaths at private hospitals and 142 deaths in government facilities. A teenager was among the dead, as were 12 people who died at home.

After weeks, the number of people in Erode who tested positive for COVID-19 dropped below 1,000. In the district, 964 people were found to be positive. Coimbatore was left as the only district with a little more than 1,000 cases.

There were 1,089 cases in Coimbatore, 541 in Salem, and 481 in Tiruppur. Chengalpattu had 353 cases, while Namakkal had 326. The new cases have taken the total number of cases recorded in the State to 24,06,497.

Chennai was responsible for 48 of the 287 deaths. The total number of people killed in the city now stands at 8,001. Coimbatore had 30 deaths, Salem had 23, and Tiruppur had 19.

A teen, a 15-year-old Coimbatore boy, who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College hospital on June 11 with diabetes on June 15, died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

In Friday's media bulletin, 12 deaths were reported to have occurred in people's homes. People with co-morbidities who were isolated at home were among them.

On May 9, a 90-year-old man from Chennai who had cold and cough symptoms on May 8 was tested at a private laboratory. He died at home on the same day as the test because he had diabetes and hypertension. The next day, his swab tested positive for COVID-19. In a similar case, on May 29, a 90-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes died in home isolation.

On May 18, an 85-year-old man in home isolation died from a fever, cough, and experiencing difficulty in breathing. The youngest was a 30-year-old woman from Chennai who was tested on May 10 after experiencing cold and cough symptoms. She died at home on May 13 after being diagnosed with heart disease.

On May 1, a 56-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital and then discharged after testing positive for COVID-19. On May 10, however, he died at home.

After treatment, a total of 19,860 people were released, bringing the total to 22,86,653. In the last 24 hours, 1,70,269 samples have been tested.

On Friday, a total of 1,73,840 people were vaccinated. 1,06,072 of them were between the ages of 18 and 44. This brought the total number of people covered to 1,14,62,488.