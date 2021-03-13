Corona Comeback: Maharashtra Registers 15K Cases In Single Day!

Even though traces of Covid-19 seems to be fading in India, in a wake-up call to the entire country the cases seem to have gone up.

Maharashtra has the biggest influence on the national trajectory. With more than 22 lakh confirmed infections, the state accounts for over 20% of all cases in India. On individual days, it has contributed over 40% of all cases during its peak.

Now, in a new wave of infections, Maharashtra has reported 15,817 fresh cases on Friday. This is the state's highest single-day tally this year. 56 people have died of the illness in the kast 24 hours, the state government said in a statement.

Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases in the country. As of Friday, active cases stood at 1,10,485 - an increment of over 4,000 cases. Currently, 5,42,693 people are in home quarantine and 4,884 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement read.

Maharashtra is among the six states to be reporting over 85 per cent of the total cases in the country. The other five states are - Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The Centre on Thursday reported that it was worried about the situation in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government announced a week-long lockdown in Nagpur. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later indicated that other districts may have to face lockdown as well. The state's health department came up with a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.

