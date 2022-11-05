Copyright Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Unauthorised Use of KGF-2 Songs in Bharat Jodo Yatra Video

Bengaluru: A case has been filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Srinate for allegedly using copyrighted music from Kannada blockbuster movie KGF-2 during Bharat Jodo Yatra. A Bengaluru-bases music company MRT Music has filed a complaint against the Congress party leaders.

The complainant M Naveen Kumar has said MRT Music is the sole proprietor of the Hindi songs of South Indian movie KGF-2. The music label said the Congress party has used the songs from the Kannada movie to create social media content for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The said videos were made using the popular sound recordings owned and held by the complainant. The said sound recordings are that of the cinematographic film KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version) which is popular globally,” Kumar said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police filed an FIR against the party, in general, and the three Congress leaders, in particular. The music company has made it clear that it ‘has no intentions to tarnish the image of any political party.’

