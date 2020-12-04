UP Cops Stop Interfaith Marriage As Per Anti-Conversion Law

The Uttar Pradesh government passed a new ordinance on Anti-Conversion Law. A week after the bill was passed, the UP police stopped a wedding between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man.

The wedding was to take place on Wednesday in Lucknow. The police reached the venue before the wedding ceremony begun and took both parties to the police station. The police also sought clearance certificate from the District Magistrate.

Suresh Chandra Rawat, a senior Lucknow police officer speaking to media said, On December 2 we received information that interfaith marriage was going to happen. We told them about the new law and both parties said they would give written consent as per law. They said they will seek District Magistrate's permission before the wedding.

The wedding was taking place with the approval and knowledge of both families. But, the woman and man did not speak, say sources. Both families intend to go ahead with the wedding after completing any legal formalities required under the law.

According to the ordinance, forced conversions will be punished by up to five years' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 15,000. If the forced conversion involves a woman from the marginalized communities, then they are required to serve three and 10 years in jail and pay a fine of Rs 25,000. Mass conversions will attract a similar jail term and a fine of Rs 50,000.