Remember Aditi Singh, the firebrand MLA who opposed Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh? She has now landed in another unseemly controversy. Her grandmother Kamala Singh has accused her of harassing her.

Aditi Singh is from the Amethi royal family and used to be the only Congress MLA from Amethi Loksabha constituency. Kamala Singh said that Aditi Singh was harassing her over property-related issues. The UP police is now probing into her complaint and are preparing to question the members of the royal family. Aditi Singh has so far not responded on this issue.

Interestingly, the Congress is trying to use this to spite at the BJP. “Has the BJP not taught the samskars to Aditi Singh? Doesn’t she know that she should respect the elders?,” asked the Congress Party. The Congress conveniently forgot the fact that till a year ago, she was a Congress MLA. BJP leaders said that it was a family dispute and that one should remember that casting aspersions is wrong. Aditi has strongly opposed the Congress Party over its criticism of the BJP handling of the migrant issue.