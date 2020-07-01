DEORIA: A police officer in Uttar Pradesh is in deep trouble for his recent indecent act in the presence of a woman complainant right inside his police station. He was filmed masturbating before the woman when she visited the police station to lodge a complaint in the police station on June 22.

Vexed over the police's attitude and his refusal to help, she recorded the incident on her mobile phone which went viral.

"I want him to accept his mistake. When he did this for the first two times, I kept quiet. The third time he did this, I recorded the video," the woman said as quoted by a section of media.

The video triggered outrage on social media which shows the officer Bhishm Pal Singh in Deoria district sitting before a woman at the police station.

Deoria Superintendent Of Police Sripati Mishra said, "A first information report (FIR) has been filed against him (the police officer) that mentions serious charges. The cop is already suspended. Action would be taken against him." Right now, the disgraced police officer is untraceable as he went missing since the time the FIR has been registered against him.

Many people expressed shock over the incident on social media. "What is happening in UP Police stations the Cops r totally out of control the stress is driving them nuts they r either removing their anger in general public or shamefully being disrespectful to women in Deoria #UP station officer.(SO) of Bhatni police station, Bhishm Pal Singh (sic)," actor-politician Nagma wrote on Twitter.

Another social media user wrote, "Awful obscenity in front of a woman (who came to lodge a complaint) by a policeman in Deoria."