Cop Killed, Daughter Wounded in a Terrorist Attack in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed, while his daughter was injured when terrorists opened fire in Srinagar on Tuesday. The attack took place in Anchar Soura area.

The victim has been identified as Saifullah Qadri. He was a Jammu and Kashmir police officer. His seven-year-old daughter also got injured in the incident. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Qadri was taking his daughter when the militants attacked him on Tuesday afternoon. Both were rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Sringar where Qadri succumbed to injuries. According to the sources, his daughter, who sustained bullet injuries in her arm, is currently receiving treatment and said to be stable.

“Terrorist fired upon a policeman Saifullah Qadri S/O Mohd Syed Qadri R/O MaliK Saab in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured,” the police said in a tweet after the shoot out.

The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SevScP0shI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

On May 13, a Special Police Officer (SPO) in the Gadoora area of Pulwama was injured in the militant firing. Sources said seven police personnel have been killed in the Valley since January this year.