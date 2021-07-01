Cooking Oil Prices Likely To Fall: Details Inside

Cooking Oil Prices: Over the last several days, cooking oil prices have risen dramatically increasing the burden of the common man. With the centre's new decision, cooking oil costs are set to decline. Read on to know the complete details.

Petrol and gasoline prices are increasing across the country, not just in Telangana. Furthermore, the rising cost of cooking oil has become a burden for the average person.

Over the last few days, the general public has shown significant resistance to this. As a result of recent corporate scandals, the demand for this has skyrocketed.

The central government has issued a statement in this regard that will provide comfort to the ordinary man. Crude palm oil's basic customs tax has been lowered to 10%.

Cooking oil costs in the retail sector are anticipated to fall as a result of this. A notification to this effect has been published by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

In addition, the baseline customs tariff on refined palm oil has been reduced to 37.5 per cent.

Cooking oil costs have decreased, according to the CBIC.