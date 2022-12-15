Convict Serving Lifer in Godhra Train Coach Burning Case Gets Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted to a convict Faruk, who is sentenced to life in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case. The court approved his bail application considering the fact that the convict has been in jail for the last 17 years and he was and he was involved in stone pelting.

The lawyer of one of the convicts, Faruk, had submitted in the top court that considering the period he underwent till now his bail application should be considered for approval. Faruk was convicted of offences punishable under Section 302 IPC and sentenced to suffer imprisonment for life.

Faruk, accused no. 4, and several others were convicted for pelting stones at the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express train which was carrying several karsevaks who were returning from Ayodhya. The official reports says that 59 people died in the Godhra train burning incident on February 27, 2002.

“The applicant has sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody since 2004 and has undergone imprisonment for about 17 years. In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and the role attributed to the applicant, we direct the applicant to be granted bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Court,” a bail order from the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha stated.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, a counsel for the Gujarat government opposed the bail for Godhra train burning case convict and said it was ‘the most heinous crime’. He said the train coach was bolted and stones were thrown at the passengers to make sure they don’t escape out of the train.

