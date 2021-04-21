Migrant Workers Panic As COVID Second Wave Triggers Uncertainty

As the states battle with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Union government on Tuesday reopened 20 control rooms for migrant workers across India that have been opened last year to address wage grievances and coordinate with the states.

The Central Labour Commission (CLC) said the control rooms will address “wage-related grievances of workers employed in the central sphere, and to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments."

Labour secretary Apurva Chandra said, "Some states have announced lockdown in the past few days. Keeping that in mind, our (labour) ministry has reactivated the 20 control rooms. CLC officials will be there. If any workers need help, these officials and control rooms will support them. We are appealing to migrants to take the support."

Central chief labour commissioner D.P.S. Negi asserted, "Will try to mitigate problems of workers as much as possible. A humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones."

The second reverse migration, which has already started in a number of states, including Delhi, would have a negative impact on the economy. Industries and traders in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi have expressed concern about the consequences in the last two weeks.

Migrants thronged inter-state bus terminals and railway stations in Delhi during the six-day lockdown, which started on Monday. Anand Vihar Railway Station, from which dozens of trains depart daily for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other eastern states witnessed huge crowds in the past few days. Jharkhand has a week-long lockdown and strict curbs have been imposed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Piyush Goyal, the railway minister, said on Tuesday that he is monitoring the situation regularly. He assured that trains are operating normally and that tickets are available, and more trains will be arranged if necessary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation last night asked states to secure the jobs of migrant workers.