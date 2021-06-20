Continuous Spike In Fuel Prices: Check Today’s Rate In Different Cities

The fuel prices in the country are continuing the trend, where the rates keep changing every alternate day. The rates went up again on Sunday.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel per litre increased to Rs 97.22 and Rs 87.97 respectively. After a day of pause, petrol prices were hiked again on June 20 taking fuel prices across metros to record high.

Here’s a list of petrol prices in different cities across India:

Cities Today's Price (in Rs.) Yesterday's Price (in Rs.) Delhi 97.22 96.93 Mumbai 103.36 103.08 Hyderabad 101.04 100.17 Chennai 98.40 98.14 Bengaluru 100.47 100.14 Kolkata 97.12 96.84 Bhopal 105.43 105.13 Patna 99.28 99.05 Trivandrum 99.21 98.81

Petrol rates in the nation are revised and implemented with effect from 6 AM every day. The state-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum — align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices and make changes in the new petrol rates. The rates vary by rupee in different petrol stations based on the oil marketing companies across States.

A commuter Sathyapriya from Hyderabad stated that when she filled petrol in Miyapur the rate was Rs 104. When she filled petrol the next day in a different gas station at Ameerpet, the price was Rs 101. Either way, the commuters are hard hit with the rise in fuel prices and with the lockdown lifted in Telangana and most of the people getting back to work has led to widespread discontent in the fuel rates.