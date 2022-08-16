Constable D Raj Shekhar from AP Among 7 ITBP Jawans Killed in Pahalgam Bus Accident

Srinagar: Constable D Raj Shekhar from YSR Kadapa district was among the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans who lost their lives in a gruesome bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam of Anantnag district earlier today.

As many as seven ITBP jawans were killed and nine others were critically injured in the accident which took place near Chandanwari area. The ITBP said all the deceased have been identified and later released the names of its personnel who died in the Chandanwari bus accident.

In an official statement, the border police said it has identified the deceased as Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai,Bihar), Constable Amit K (Etah, UP), Constable D Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C Bairwal (Sikar Rajasthan), Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar ( Jammu in J&K).

At least #four personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed while 37 others were injured, some of the very seriously, after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down to a #gorge near Zig #Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/rvR9yDFi4U — Shah Basit (@journoShahBasit) August 16, 2022

The accident took place at 9.40 am today as a bus belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Police was carrying ITBP and J&K Police personnel fell down 6 km before Pahalgam in which 7 ITBP personnel lost their lives.

The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2022

Nine critically injured ITBP personnel were rushed to Srinagar for treatment. The bus was carrying 37 ITBP personnel, two JKP personnel and two bus staffers. The bus was ferrying the security personnel back to their camp after they attended to their duties in the annual Amarnath Yatra that just ended.

Sources said, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions near Zig Chandanwari caused by rain and the vehicle slid down the slope and fell into a nullah.

