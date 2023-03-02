Consensus Among G20 Countries is Crucial to Ease Global Challenges: PM Modi

New Delhi: Calling upon the G20 countries to build consensus on critical global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the group member countries to leave differences behind for the common good.

The crucial meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, the UK's James Cleverly and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles among other.

Prime Minister Modi, who addressed the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting via a video conference, appealed to the delegates to draw inspiration from India's civilisational ethos and work towards coming together.

Addressing the Opening Segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. @g20org https://t.co/s73ypWruBf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

The foreign ministers of several countries had gathered here to discuss key global issues amid increasing tension between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine on the Ukraine conflict.

Modi further said G20 has capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete results as the world looks upon to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, trans-national crime, corruption; terrorism, and food and energy security.

(With PTI inputs)



