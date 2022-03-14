Congress Working Committee Meeting: Sonia Gandhi Will Continue As Party President

Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top decision-making body, met on Sunday to discuss the defeat in the Assembly elections in the five states. Priyanka Gandhi is General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress tasted defeat in the state elections. Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, has not held any post since he quit as party chief after the 2019 national election defeat.

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi presented the resignation offer as the ultimate sacrifice in the interest of the party.

Senior Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to a news agency said, "Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that she along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ready to sacrifice for the party, but we all rejected this."

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organizational weaknesses, effect necessary & comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges," the Congress said in a statement.

Sonia Gandhi is going to continue as the party president till at least August-September when elections for the Congress president are scheduled to take place. It is also decided that a brainstorming session will be held after the Parliament session ends on April 8.

Congress lost power not only in Punjab but also in Goa and Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh, it has got only two seats.

